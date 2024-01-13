Johnson provided 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to Indiana.

Johnson delivered a decent output on both ends of the court, and he continues to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis while taking over the starting power forward role. He returned to action eight games ago following a wrist injury and has looked very good, averaging 17.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.