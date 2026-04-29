Johnson finished Tuesday's 126-97 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes.

Johnson struggled from three-point range Tuesday and is now shooting just 26.9 percent from downtown through five first-round games. Still, the star forward led Atlanta in points, rebounds, assists and steals after a lackluster Game 4 in which he had just 14 points, five assists and three rebounds. Johnson and the Hawks will turn their focus to Thursday's Game 6, when they'll look to stave off elimination at home.