Johnson finished with 28 points (11-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 win over the Hornets.

After finishing one assist shy of his second triple-double on the campaign in Saturday's win over the Pelicans, Johnson delivered another well-rounded performance Sunday. The 23-year-old forward led the Hawks in assists and has been impressive as a playmaker with Trae Young (knee) sidelined. Johnson also posted a game-high-tying 28 points and has scored at least 24 in six of his last seven appearances. He has now recorded three straight double-doubles and continues to stuff the stat sheet for Atlanta.