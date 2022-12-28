Johnson notched eight points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to Indiana.

Johnson scored most of his points from the charity stripe, and while he's not used to playing a significant role off the bench, this was a strong outing given how versatile he was after putting up at least five tallies in three different categories. Johnson should continue playing a minor role off the bench, so it's hard to trust him in most fantasy formats going forward.