Johnson suffered a left wrist injury during Saturday's game against the Wizards and wasn't able to return. He finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, two steals, one block and one three-pointer in eight minutes.

The severity of the injury is not yet known, so it remains to be seen if Johnson will be able to play Sunday against the Celtics. If he's not able to suit up, Saddiq Bey would likely see a bump in minutes for the Hawks.