Johnson closed Friday's 109-97 loss to Toronto with 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes.

Johnson led the way for the Hawks with 21 points, scoring at least 20 for the fifth time in the past six games. With Trae Young sidelined due to a knee injury, Johnson has been tasked with additional responsibility on the offensive end. While this has resulted in increased production, he also has 13 turnovers in the past three games. Johnson appeared to suffer a knock to his knee late in the fourth quarter. While he was able to close the game, it might be worth keeping an eye on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Lakers.