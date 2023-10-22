Johnson's 2024-25 team option was picked up by Atlanta on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson is expected to be an integral part of Atlanta's rotation for the upcoming season, so the franchise exercising his final year of team control next season comes as no surprise. The 21-year-old is a dark-horse breakout candidate despite averaging just 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game last season.