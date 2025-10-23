Johnson had 22 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 138-118 loss to Toronto.

The fifth-year forward tied Trae Young for the team scoring lead, but the Hawks' defense didn't seem ready for the regular season to begin, as the team allowed the Raptors to shoot 56.8 percent from the floor. Johnson played only 36 regular-season games in 2024-25 due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, but if he can stay healthy, triple-double teases could become a nightly occurrence.