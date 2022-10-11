The Hawks exercised the third-year team option on Johnson's (illness) rookie contract Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he failed to make much of an impression as a rookie. Nonetheless, the Hawks like his potential and now have him under contract through the 2023-24 campaign. The 6-foot-8 forward is expected to have a larger role in Year 2, but he'll still be playing behind the likes of De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic (kneecap).