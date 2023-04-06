Johnson tallied 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 134-116 win over the Wizards.

Though he came up empty in the defensive categories after a three-steal, one-block performance in Tuesday's win over the Bulls, Johnson scored exactly 16 points for the second night in a row. The second-year player appears to have firmly taken hold of a regular role on the second unit as the postseason approaches, and Johnson could see his minutes climb in the Hawks' remaining two regular-season contests if De'Andre Hunter (knee) continues to sit and if head coach Quin Snyder elects to rest starting power forward John Collins.