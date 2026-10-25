Johnson contributed 26 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 16 assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's 121-114 loss to the Rockets.

After providing a full stat line in Friday's win over Charlotte, Johnson stuffed the stat sheet once again in the second half of this back-to-back set. The star forward recorded game highs in scoring and assists, dishing out a career-high-tying 16 dimes. The 24-year-old also led the Hawks in rebounds. He's posted at least 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists in all three of his regular-season appearances to begin the campaign.