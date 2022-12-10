Johnson ended with two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-116 loss to Brooklyn.

Johnson has benefitted from the absence of John Collins (knee) which thrust him into the starting lineup for four straight contests. However, he has failed to capitalize on the opportunity averaging 6.25 points and 7.25 rebounds in 27.25 minutes per game across the stretch. For as long as the Hawks remain thin on the wing, Johnson will be a solid streaming option.