Johnson produced 27 points (11-26 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Friday's 125-117 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Johnson didn't deliver his most efficient performance, though he did lead the Hawks in points, rebounds and assists en route to his first triple-double of the season. The star forward has reached the 20-point threshold in two of his last three games, though he's missed all 11 of his three-point attempts during that stretch. Through 10 regular-season games, Johnson has posted a triple-double and three double-doubles.