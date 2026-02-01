Johnson recorded 32 points (12-29 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in Saturday's 129-124 loss to Indiana.

Johnson returned from a one-game absence after missing Thursday's game against the Rockets with a calf injury. He certainly seemed to be fine Saturday as he registered his eighth triple-double of the campaign. He remains on pace to return first-round numbers in nine-category formats in total value.