Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Triple-doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson recorded 32 points (12-29 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in Saturday's 129-124 loss to Indiana.
Johnson returned from a one-game absence after missing Thursday's game against the Rockets with a calf injury. He certainly seemed to be fine Saturday as he registered his eighth triple-double of the campaign. He remains on pace to return first-round numbers in nine-category formats in total value.
More News
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Available for Saturday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Listed questionable Thursday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Double-doubles with seven dimes•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Flirts with triple-double in win•