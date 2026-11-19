Johnson racked up 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Thunder.

This was Johnson's second triple-double of the season and the 17th of his career. However, he continued to struggle with his three-point shot, and he's opened the 2026-27 season converting just 18.0 percent of his long balls. Before this season, he was a career 33.5 percent three-point shooter, so it should only be a matter of time until he finds his footing from long-range.