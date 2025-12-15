Johnson accumulated 12 points (5-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 victory over Philadelphia.

This was Johnson's fourth straight triple-double, and the eighth of his career, which moved him to the No. 1 spot on Atlanta's all-time triple-double list. The 24-year-old forward is having a fantastic season, pumping out first-round value behind averages of 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.6 steals per game.