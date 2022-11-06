Johnson supplied 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 15 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 overtime victory over New Orleans.

Johnson had been held to seven or fewer points in each of his first eight contests heading into Saturday, but he set a new season-high in scoring in an efficient manner. The Duke product is averaging just under 14 minutes per contest, however, so unless he's able to carve out a more prominent role in Atlanta's rotation, his opportunities figure to be limited moving forward.