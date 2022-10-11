Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday that Johnson will "absolutely" get some playing time during Wednesday's exhibition game against the Cavaliers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Johnson has been limited due to an illness he picked up at the end of September, but he'll get back in the mix Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 forward saw a minimal role with Atlanta as a rookie, but he's primed for an increased role in Year 2.