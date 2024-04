Johnson (ankle) will play Monday against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Johnson will snap a six-game streak of absences due to a right ankle sprain but may face some limitations. The third-year forward is in the midst of a breakout campaign, averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 34.0 minutes per game across 51 appearances (48 starts).