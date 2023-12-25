Johnson (wrist) will return to action in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This will be Johnson's first game since Nov. 25, but it's a welcome sight for Atlanta. He was breaking out before the injury, averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.5 minutes across 15 games. His return is fortunate timing for the Hawks too, as DeAndre Hunter (knee) is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks. It's fair to expect some mild restrictions in Johnson's first game back.