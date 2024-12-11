Johnson (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

The Hawks will be close to full strength for this NBA Cup matchup against the Knicks, as Trae Young (Achilles), De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Bogdanovic (quadriceps) will all be available as well. Johnson has been one of the Hawks' most reliable offensive weapons all season long, and he figures to play a prominent role once again now that he'll return from a one-game absence. Johnson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in his last 10 appearances.