default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson was added to the injury report earlier in the day, and the team has ultimately decided to sideline him for Monday's clash. Corey Kispert, Asa Newell and Mouhamed Gueye could all be in line for more looks in Johnson's absence.

More News