Johnson (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game versus the Raptors.
Johnson will miss Saturday's contest due to a left shoulder injury he suffered against Toronto on Thursday. De'Andre Hunter and David Roddy are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Johnson's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Minnesota.
More News
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Hurts left shoulder Thursday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Exits to locker room Thursday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Good to go Thursday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Deemed probable for Thursday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Struggles from field Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Good to go Wednesday•