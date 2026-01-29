Johnson is out for Thursday's game against the Rockets due to left calf tightness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After playing 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 victory over Boston, the star forward is sitting out the second half of this back-to-back. With Onyeka Okongwu (face) also ruled out, the Hawks are likely to ask more of Corey Kispert and Luke Kennard in the frontcourt Thursday.