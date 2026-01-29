Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is out for Thursday's game against the Rockets due to left calf tightness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
After playing 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 victory over Boston, the star forward is sitting out the second half of this back-to-back. With Onyeka Okongwu (face) also ruled out, the Hawks are likely to ask more of Corey Kispert and Luke Kennard in the frontcourt Thursday.
