Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Johnson sprained his right ankle during the third quarter of Tuesday's 117-111 double-overtime loss to the Heat and will remain sidelined for the second half of Atlanta's back-to-back set. He has only two more chances to suit up during the regular season -- Friday in Minnesota and Sunday in Indiana -- before Atlanta faces a single-elimination matchup in the Play-In Tournament against Chicago next week.
