Johnson (calf) won't play Wednesday against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Johnson was a very late addition to the injury report with a questionable tag, only for the Hawks to rule him out for good a few minutes after. With Johnson sidelined, there could be more opportunities for Mouhamed Gueye, Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci.

