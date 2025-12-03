Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (calf) won't play Wednesday against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Johnson was a very late addition to the injury report with a questionable tag, only for the Hawks to rule him out for good a few minutes after. With Johnson sidelined, there could be more opportunities for Mouhamed Gueye, Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci.
More News
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Double-doubles with seven dimes•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Career performance in 2OT win•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Limited output in loss•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Stuffs stat sheet in win•