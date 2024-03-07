Johnson (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers. He'll finish with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and a block across 19 minutes.

Johnson seemed to be in plenty of pain after suffering the injury, making his status worth monitoring ahead of the Hawks matchup against the Grizzlies on Friday. While Jonson is sidelined, expect De'Andre Hunter, Garrison Mathews and Vit Krejci to soo more work.