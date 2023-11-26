The Hawks announced Sunday that Johnson underwent an X-ray on Saturday night and an MRI on Sunday morning and has been diagnosed with a left distal radius fracture. He will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday morning that initial tests didn't show a fracture, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game through his first 15 appearances, firmly putting him in the Most Improved Player conversation. However, he's now slated to miss a significant chunk of the season. In Johnson's absence, Saddiq Bey is a candidate to reclaim the starting spot he held at the beginning of the campaign, while Bogdan Bogdanovic, Wesley Matthews and AJ Griffin should garner increased roles off the bench.