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Hawks' Jalen Wilson: Lands two-way deal with Hawks

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wilson agreed to a two-way deal with the Hawks on Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports.

A second-round pick of the Nets in 2023, Wilson will move on to a new organization after three seasons in Brooklyn. He was an occasional member of the Brooklyn rotation in 2025-26, averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 15.9 minutes per game over 54 appearances. As one of Atlanta's three two-way players, Wilson will be little more than a depth option at forward and could end up seeing most of his playing time in the G League when the roster is at close to full strength.

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