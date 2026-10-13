Wilson posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes off the bench in Monday's 113-110 preseason victory over Oklahoma City.

Wilson struggled with his overall shooting efficiency but found success from beyond the arc, with all four of his made field goals coming from three-point range. He also collected eight rebounds, providing solid production during his extended opportunity. However, Wilson will likely face considerable competition for minutes on Atlanta's wing during the regular season.