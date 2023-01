Culver tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Herd.

Culver continues to be a reliable producer while with the Skyhawks. Across nine appearances, he's averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.1 minutes per game.