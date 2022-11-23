Atlanta transferred Culver back from the G League on Wednesday, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
Culver scored 19 points (7-11 FG) off the bench during College Park's narrow win over Westchester on Tuesday, but he's rejoined the NBA club Wednesday. He's only made two appearances for Atlanta, totaling one point and one rebound across four minutes.
