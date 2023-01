Culver recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 loss to Austin.

Culver scored just four points (1-10 FG) last time out, but he bounced back Sunday with a double-double. He also recorded multiple steals for a third consecutive contest.