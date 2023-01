Culver registered 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-96 win over Lakeland.

Culver struggled from the charity stripe and beyond the arc but was still able to score in double figures for a seventh straight game at the G League level. He also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds, marking his second double-double of the campaign.