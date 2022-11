Culver produced 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 win over Long Island.

Culver came off the bench and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with a season-high 21 points, marking his first double-double of the G League campaign. Across two appearances, the 23-year-old is posting 17.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game.