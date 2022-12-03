Culver will start Friday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

With Trae Young (shoulder), De'Andre Hunter (hip), Justin Holiday (COVID-19) and John Collins (head) all sidelined Friday, Culver will draw his first start of the season. Hunter went down with an injury Wednesday, and Culver was the primary beneficiary, totaling nine points (3-7 FG), 12 rebounds, two steals and one block in 30 minutes off the bench. The second-year forward figures to see a similar role Friday, though he could be asked to provide a stronger scoring punch with Young out now as well.