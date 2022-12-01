Culver posted nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 125-108 win over the Magic.

Culver has spent the bulk of his time in the G League this year and had played less than four combined minutes for Atlanta before Wednesday's unexpected opportunity. The 12 rebounds were his most in any game in his career and his first time in double-digits since the 2020-21 season. Considering his limited chances this year, Wednesday's 30 minutes of playing time should be considered an outlier and not something that can be counted on moving forward.