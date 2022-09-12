Culver signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on Monday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Culver appeared in 37 games for the Grizzlies during the 2021-22 season, averaging 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per contest. The former top-ten pick also spent four games with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate last season, averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 33.1 minutes per game.