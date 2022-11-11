Culver didn't play in Thursday's matchup against Capital City due to health and safety protocols.
Culver averaged 15.0 points in 23.6 minutes across his first two G League appearances of the season, but he's since been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols. The 23-year-old's next chance to suit up will come Saturday in a rematch against Capital City.
