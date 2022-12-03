Culver racked up 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-109 victory over the Nuggets.

Culver got the nod Friday as the Hawks navigated an extensive injury report featuring Trae Young (shoulder), Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols), De'Andre Hunter (hip) and John Collins (ankle). Hunter is expected to be out for a week and Collins for two weeks, so Culver should continue seeing an expanded role. He's struggled to make an impact throughout much of his career, but he has upside as a plus rebounder and defender for his position. Fantasy managers in deep leagues may be able to stream Culver in for the next week, in which the Hawks have four games.

More News