Culver racked up 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-109 victory over the Nuggets.

Culver got the nod Friday as the Hawks navigated an extensive injury report featuring Trae Young (shoulder), Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols), De'Andre Hunter (hip) and John Collins (ankle). Hunter is expected to be out for a week and Collins for two weeks, so Culver should continue seeing an expanded role. He's struggled to make an impact throughout much of his career, but he has upside as a plus rebounder and defender for his position. Fantasy managers in deep leagues may be able to stream Culver in for the next week, in which the Hawks have four games.