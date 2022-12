Culver produced 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 loss to South Bay in the G League Showcase.

Culver finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and multiple blocks in both of his appearances during the G League Showcase. Across six appearances with the Skyhawks, the 23-year-old is averaging 21.2 points while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep.