Culver was among the players sent back to the G League on Thursday.
Culver joined Tyrese Martin and Trent Forrest as the trio sent to College Park on Thursday, a move the Hawks can make with the team nearly at full strength. Culver's absence from the parent organization shouldn't impact the team's rotation much.
