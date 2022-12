Culver produced 24 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 120-104 loss to the Charge in the G League Showcase.

Culver appeared in his first G League game since Nov. 22 and made the most of the extra playing time by scoring a team-high 24 points and blocking a season-high three shots. Across five games with College Park, the 23-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists.