Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Brought up to Hawks
Adams was transferred to Atlanta on Sunday.
Adams was demoted to the Erie Bayhawks just a few days earlier, although he'll rejoin the Hawks in time for Monday's contest with Orlando. He's appeared in nine games this season, although he's averaging just 0.9 points in 4.8 minutes.
