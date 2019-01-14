The Hawks recalled Adams on Monday from the G League's Erie BayHawks.

It's unclear if Adams, a two-way player, will stick with Atlanta for its next game Tuesday against Oklahoma City, but he's unlikely to receive significant run even if he's available off the bench for that contest. The undrafted rookie has appeared in just eight games all season at the NBA level, averaging just 3.4 minutes in those outings.

