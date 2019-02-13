Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Contract converted to regular deal
Adams (ankle), who is questionable Thursday against the Knicks, will have his two-way contract converted into a standard NBA deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. There is a partial guarantee for the 2019-20 season.
The undrafted guard out of St. Bonaventure has earned himself a standard NBA contract. He's spent most of this season in the G League, averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.4 minutes. But with Jeremy Lin being bought out after the trade deadline, coach Lloyd Pierce noted that Adams is expected to be thrown into the fire as the Hawks backup point guard for the remainder of the season. He's played just 45 total NBA minutes, racking up 13 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block. For fantasy purposes, Adams could be worth a speculative add in very deep formats.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...