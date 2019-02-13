Adams (ankle), who is questionable Thursday against the Knicks, will have his two-way contract converted into a standard NBA deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. There is a partial guarantee for the 2019-20 season.

The undrafted guard out of St. Bonaventure has earned himself a standard NBA contract. He's spent most of this season in the G League, averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.4 minutes. But with Jeremy Lin being bought out after the trade deadline, coach Lloyd Pierce noted that Adams is expected to be thrown into the fire as the Hawks backup point guard for the remainder of the season. He's played just 45 total NBA minutes, racking up 13 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block. For fantasy purposes, Adams could be worth a speculative add in very deep formats.