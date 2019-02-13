Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Could play Thursday
Adams (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
A right ankle injury has kept Adams out of the past three games. Once he's cleared to play, he's set to take on an expanded role as a backup point guard behind Trae Young, as the Hawks waived Jeremy Lin after the trade deadline.
