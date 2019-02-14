Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Downgraded to out
Adams (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Despite being upgraded to probable earlier in the day, Adams will sit out a fourth straight game while nursing a right ankle sprain. He recently had his contract converted into a standard NBA deal, and he's expected to see backup point guard duties coming out of the All-Star break.
