Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Headed back to Erie
Adams was transferred to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Friday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Adams will head back to Erie after joining the Hawks four days ago. Adams has appeared in seven games for the BayHawks this season, averaging 18.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 30 minutes per game.
