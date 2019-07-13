Adams was waived by the Hawks on Saturday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Adams appeared in 34 games for the Hawks last season, primarily functioning as a backup point guard to Trae Young. In 12.6 minutes per game, he averaged 3.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds. He'll hope to latch on with another team before the preseason, and it's possible he ends up in the G League.